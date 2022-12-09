1. Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Get it

While this 18-inch wide oven sits on top of your counter, it gets hotter than your full-size version. Designed specifically for pizza—you’ll have to get your toast elsewhere—it converts 1,800 watts into 750-degree heat to turn the dough, cheese, and sauce into a pizza in about two minutes using convection, conductive, and radiant heat. The deck pulls out a bit when you open the door, which makes loading a 12-inch pizza on from the peel easier. You could crank out a few smaller pies in the time it takes your regular oven to come up to temperature to cook a single pizza.

[$1,000; breville.com]

