10. Nordic Ware Naturals Baker’s Quarter Sheet Get it

At its core, a pizza oven is a small box that gets rocket hot—and it’s useful for more than just pies. While the openings might not accommodate a rib roast, most ovens can accommodate things like cast iron skillets. One way to increase the utility is with Nordic Ware’s aluminum quarter sheet pan. At 12×8.8 inches, it’s perfect for Sicilian-style pizzas, flatbreads, rolls, roast veggies and fish, or even baked desserts.

[$12; nordicware.com]

