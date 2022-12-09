Gear

Pie-Q Test: Everything You Need to Pull Off a Perfect Pizza at Home

10. Nordic Ware Naturals Baker’s Quarter Sheet

At its core, a pizza oven is a small box that gets rocket hot—and it’s useful for more than just pies. While the openings might not accommodate a rib roast, most ovens can accommodate things like cast iron skillets. One way to increase the utility is with Nordic Ware’s aluminum quarter sheet pan. At 12×8.8 inches, it’s perfect for Sicilian-style pizzas, flatbreads, rolls, roast veggies and fish, or even baked desserts.

[$12; nordicware.com]

