Pie-Q Test: Everything You Need to Pull Off a Perfect Pizza at Home

11. DoughMate Artisan Kit

A home pizza oven usually works fine with the dough you bought from the local pizzeria. But to really get into pizza you’ll have to get your hands into making dough, and that means a system to manage all of those balls. Many recipes for pizza dough call for it to proof, or rise, in the refrigerator slowly, which tends to develop more flavor than a countertop method at room temperature. This DoughMate kit includes a 17¾x12⅞-inch tray and tight-fitting lid that slips into your fridge—plus a scraper that makes moving the eight balls easier.

[$37; doughmate.com]

