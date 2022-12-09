2. Ooni Karu 16 Get it

Engineers added some useful updates to the newest Ooni, one of the first backyard oven brands. A built-in digital thermometer provides the ambient temperature inside the oven and a tilt-down door prevents excessive heat loss while still allowing you to keep your eyes on the cook. The 17-inch wide oven floor can bake up a 16-inch pie, or roast a smaller quarter sheet pan or cast-iron skillet full of meat or veggies. Fire it up with propane during the week (with a $100 burner accessory). When you have more time, get a fire going with hardwood kindling or charcoal.

[$799; ooni.com]

