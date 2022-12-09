3. Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Get it

Solo Stove, experts in smokeless firepits, have a round, modern take on a traditional pizza oven. At just over 30 pounds, this wood-burning oven which you can fit with a gas burner (a $175 accessory that attaches to the back) is on the lighter side. Weighing less than portable cookers, it’s easy to transport to a friend’s house or tailgate, where it will crank out 12-inch pies. The flat, 20.5-inch wide top makes a great shelf to store a peel or keep pies warm, though you might want to add Solo’s silicone mat (a $30 accessory) to keep the stainless steel scuff free.

[$625; solostove.com]

