4. Gozney Dome Get it

Most backyard pizza ovens are designed as accessories or somewhat portable. The Gozney is not. This oven is two feet wide and tall, and at nearly 130 pounds it’s the centerpiece of an outdoor kitchen. With a doorway that’s 5×16 inches, this oven does more than just pizza, though it does that well too. Fueled with wood, or the included propane burner, the Gozney comes with two probes: one for ambient temperature and one for your food. A digital temperature gauge and dial make it easy to get the exact setting you want when working with gas—which reaching 950 degrees if you’re tending a wood flame.

[$1,999; us.gozney.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!