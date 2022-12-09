5. Halo Versa 16 Outdoor Pizza Oven Get it

The hardest thing about cooking a pizza is managing the pie while it’s in the oven so it cooks evenly. The Versa solves that problem for you by spinning the pizza for you. The cavity, which can fit up to a 16-inch diameter pizza, reaches 950 degrees by burning propane, while a slab of underlying Cordierite stone spins as it’s heated by an infrared burner. The result is a leopard-spotted crust and melted toppings in about five minutes without you having to get in there and fuss with a peel. But if you feel like getting hands-on, you can turn the rotation off with the push of a button.

[$550; halo-pg.com]

