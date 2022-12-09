6. Gi.Metal Stainless Steel Perforated Small Pizza Peel Get it

Most pizza ovens come with a wide metal, wood, or bamboo peel, which is great to build your pizza on and then launch it into the oven. To properly cook a pizza you’ll have to rotate it while it’s in the oven, which you can do with tongs—but at the risk of damaging the airy crust you worked so hard to build. That’s where a second peel, like the Gi.Metal helps. The small, round head works to shimmy under the pizza after it’s baked for a minute, and pivot it so every side gets blasted by the burner. This one, which is available in a 6 ¾-inch diameter head, has a sliding second handle to make using it easier.

[From: $79; gimetalusa.com]

