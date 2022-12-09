7. OXO Good Grips Pizza Wheel Get it

You don’t need to spend a bundle on a wheel, but you do need a solid one. Friends and family will be in awe of the way a pie fresh out of the oven looks — all bubbly, charred, and maybe a little oily. But you’ll want to sever the crust, from the outside towards the center, with a confident chop down, then roll. A good pizza cutter makes it easier to get through the densest crust easily so you can focus on listening for the crispy goodness.

[$12; oxo.com]

