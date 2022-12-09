8. OXO Good Grips 11-pound Stainless Steel Food Scale with Pull out Display Get it

The pursuit of serious pizza making, like any form of baking, requires precision. The OXO scale is one way to dial in the exact amount of flour for your pizza dough. Typically, any serious recipe you find online will have ingredients listed in ounces, by weight, or grams. This scale has you covered for both—plus the digital readout pulls out away from the scale a few inches so large bowls won’t block your view.

[$56; oxo.com]

