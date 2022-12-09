9. ThermoWorks Industrial IR Gun Get it

The thermometers that come built into a pizza oven measure the ambient air temperature—and are usually off by at least a few degrees. While still more accurate than the thermometer built into your gas grill (which is reading the air temp at the underside of the hood where you’re not cooking), knowing the temperature of the deck, or floor, of the oven is valuable information. The ThermoWorks gun is point-and-shoot simple, with a bright single laser that at 12 inches away will read a one-inch diameter spot, telling you the temp of the floor in as many locations as you want to test.

[$74; thermoworks.com]

