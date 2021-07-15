How To Make Your Backyard A Men’s Oasis With Thumbtack

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With summer here, it’s time to get outside and enjoy some fresh air and sunshine. What better place to do this than your own backyard? If your yard is looking a little run down after winter, we’ll help you turn it into a relaxing oasis. All you need is Thumbtack, the app that makes your home the hot spot to hang this summer.

So what exactly does Thumbtack do for you? They’re a platform that connects you with local pros for all kinds of services. In this case: landscapers, gardeners, pool professionals, and even a DJ for your next outdoor party. From here on, you won’t need to ask around to find local pros. Everyone you could ever need can be booked right from your phone or laptop.

Using Thumbtack is really easy. You can search for the job you need done and Thumbtack will give you a list of pros with reviews and prices. Need someone to mow the lawn? How about someone to build the patio of your dreams? All of these to-do’s can be booked in a few taps. If you’re not sure where to start, Thumbtack shows you a list of outdoor projects and other popular jobs in your area.

By using Thumbtack, you’ll save yourself a bunch of time. No more searching for a reliable person to do the job. You scan hundreds of profiles and read reviews left by people who booked the same or a similar project. You can also compare prices so you don’t end up paying too much.

If you’re curious about a professional’s quality, you can browse photos from their past jobs. Or you can ask them yourself. Thumbtack’s chat feature makes it super easy to chat with multiple pros — commitment-free — before you make a final decision.

When we say that Thumbtackk is the go-to platform to help you turn your backyard into an oasis, we mean it. You can get all kinds of jobs done on their convenient platform. If you’re looking to rebuild your backyard from the ground up or just want to do a bit of sprucing for summer, Thumbtack points you in the right direction.

There are so many different jobs that can make your backyard shine: putting together new furniture, adding a stone fire pit for s’mores, building a patio or planting a garden. All of that and more can be done on Thumbtack.

Or maybe you just need a bit of help maintaining your space? Thumbtack has professionals to help with jobs like swimming pool maintenance, pest control, outdoor lighting projects, exterior painting, gutter cleaning and more.

And best of all? It’s free to use. All you need to do is create an account on the site. There’s no money down and no fee to use the platform. Just search for the project you need done and they’ll help you find the right professional for the job.

Gone are the days when you would spend tons of time and money keeping your house in working order. Thumbtack helps you finish your list of to-do’s at a time that’s convenient for you. No more stress or overspending. Get the backyard oasis of your dreams by downloading the app or going to their website.

