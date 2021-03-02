How to Make Your Home Look Super Clean (Without Actually Cleaning)

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s important to keep our homes looking clean. Especially when we’re all still stuck at home. But it can be really hard to get up the energy to put in the work to clean it up. Luckily, you can Make Your Home Look Super Clean without much effort involved when you pick up the Jetbot Mop from Samsung.

Nowadays, there are a lot of items like the Jetbot Mop. But very few of them even come close to the efficiency of this amazing gadget. Because of the amazing craft that Samsung is well known for, any home will have a much cleaner appearance. Be it a home with tile, vinyl, hardwood, or laminate floors.

How does the Jetbot Mop work so well on a variety of floor types? Well, it’s because of the Dual Spin tech that powers this bad boy. With microfiber and mother yarn pads, you can choose from 8 different cleaning modes to keep the house clean. And it will do so without hovering over into unwanted territory.

Thanks to the amazing edge sensors that the Jetbot Mop is made with, this will stay on target. It won’t hit the walls or go over onto carpeting. This thing will even know when it’s approaching steps and revert. All the while it’s doing so amazing deep cleaning in even some of the hardest to reach cracks and edges.

With the amazing battery that powers the Jetbot Mop, it can go for 100 minutes. That’s a lot of cleaning time. You can set it to go for the full 100 minutes or set it up to go in smaller chunks of time. You can even pick it up and use the Hand mode to clean the walls if need be.

Every home would be much better off with the Jetbot Mop in it. Keeping those floors clean while you’re not even focused on it is a godsend for anyone still working from home. So pick one of these up now and Make Your Home Look Super Clean with no focus being paid at all.

Get It: Pick up the Jetbot Mop ($260; was $299) at Samsung

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out 10 Best Moisture-Wicking Men’s Underwear For Working Out

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!