How to Pick a Mattress if Your Partner Tosses and Turns All Night

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

No matter how much we may love the person laying down in bed next to us, they can sometimes make getting to bed a big ole problem. If they toss and turn at night, jostling you while you sleep, you might end up feeling pretty bad the next morning. If that’s the case, you’ll want to make some changes to your bedroom.

A lot of mattresses are not made to handle the movements of someone who has trouble staying still in bed at night. Spring mattresses, in particular, will end up making it so you feel every sharp movement and a lot of motion transfer, keeping you from getting yourself relaxed enough to drift away to sleep. But the Serta EZ Tote Mattress doesn’t have that problem.

The reason why it doesn’t have that problem? It combines cooling Serta® Gel Memory Foam with a durable Foam Core for cool, supportive comfort. This unique gel memory foam contours to the body for cushioning comfort and allows airflow to keep you cool and comfortable, no matter what position you sleep in. And when you’re comfortably ensconced in the bed, you won’t feel any movement from the other side.

Sleeping with someone else can end up forcing you to sleep in some really interesting positions. Positions that may end up causing you some aches and pains. Or worse, if your partner is a bed hog you may feel like you’re about to fall out of bed at any moment during the night. But this mattress will help prevent any of those issues, as the Serta® Foam Core provides consistent support from edge to edge, so you’re comfortably elevated all night long.

Breathability is also a key feature of the Serta EZ Tote Mattress. Sleeping with someone else can make it pretty warm under the covers, even in the cold winter months. But the Serta® Gel Memory Foam allows airflow so you won’t feel like you’re swamped at night. It’ll be some of the most relaxing and restorative sleep of your life.

All you need to do is pick the firmness you desire. You can go for the 2 layers Gel Memory Foam + Support Sheer Slumber if you are a side sleeper or the 3 layers Gel Memory Foam + Extra Support Sheep Retreat to give you back/stomach sleepers the support you need to get to bed quickly.

Once you pick up the Serta EZ Tote, you will get a box delivered to your house with this expertly compacted mattress inside. You can grab this box with both hands and easily bring it into the bedroom for setup. Just pull it out, let it unfurl on the bedframe, and then voila. You’ve got a brand new mattress that’ll deliver some of the best sleep you’ve ever had in your life.

For anyone that sleeps with a partner at night, the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is the mattress for you. Of all of its features, partners will appreciate its foam core, which will keep both sleepers comfortably supported all night long. Simply unpack, unroll, and unwind!

Get It: Pick up the Serta EZ Tote Mattress (starting at $349) at Serta

