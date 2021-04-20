Build a mind-blowing hi-fi system with new equipment that combines unprecedented simplicity and value. If it’s a hi-fi setup you’re after, this is the gear—turntable, speakers, amplifier, streamer, and headphones—you need.

The Tech You Need to Build a Mind-Blowing Hi-Fi System

1. The TURNTABLE: VPI Industries Player

The vinyl revival is real. Analog encoding reveals rich details and depth, especially when channeled by a high-end turntable. With plug-and-play simplicity and calculated sonic precision, this sleek spinner also includes a built-in headphone amp—a must for your hi-fi system.

[$1,500; vpiindustries.com]

2. SPEAKERS: EgglestonWorks Nico EVOlution

Any system starts with the speakers, and these are the entry point in a lineup prized by recording engineers for highly accurate sonic reproduction across musical genres. The smaller 19-inch cabinet is no trade-off; the handmade Nicos produce heavyweight 3D sound, whether rocking Sabbath or Stravinsky.

[$5,000; egglestonworks.com]

3. INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER: Bryston B135 Cubed

Got great speakers? Then you also need a great amp, and integrated amplifiers offer maximum simplicity and convenience. This compact, convection-cooled unit stands above pricier options in delivering refined power, nixing distortion for a cleaner sound. It’s also made to last, with exceptional build quality backed by a 20-year warranty.

[$6,500; bryston.com]

4. STREAMER: Sonos Port

Luckily, analog aficionados don’t need to acquire a separate set of equipment to wirelessly play digital media. The new Port easily connects those feeds to an amplified stereo or receiver, allowing you to run your favorite mixes and podcasts (not just that rare vinyl find) through your best sound equipment, while also tapping into multi-room speaker systems.

[$449; sonos.com]

5. HEADPHONES: Beyerdynamic Amiron

Sure, noise-canceling wireless head-phones work for portable music on the move. But for more spacious sound, these comfy, open-back wired headphones immerse you in hi-fi audio, with innovative, vibration-minimizing magnet technology for clarity and precision. Plus, they’re optimized for high-resolution digital music, too.

[$599; beyerdynamic.com]

