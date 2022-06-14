How to Transform Your Pickup Truck Into a Legit RV

This article was produced in partnership with Dometic.

Buying a Sprinter van and outfitting it for off-the-grid adventures is the goal for a large segment of outdoor enthusiasts. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (or other similar large vans like the Ram ProMaster or Ford Transit) is the ideal platform for those who want to have an RV that’s more capable and, frankly, cooler than the typical slab-sided camper or humongous trailer adorned with tacky stripe and swoosh graphics.

But the downsides include expense, less capability off-road, and the fact that you’ll be limiting yourself to a lumbering vehicle that’s just good for traveling. For much less money, you can outfit a typical pickup truck to have almost the same level of comfort with a lot more versatility, plus increased competency while navigating the backcountry of America.

When building your off-roading RV pickup, it’s best to start with a solid base using any of the major manufacturer’s models, ideally in 4×4 if you really want to get off the beaten path with your overlanding setup. And depending on how big you want to go with the build, such as adding on a truck camper or trailer, you’ll need to take into account the pickup’s payload and/or towing capacity and match it to the weight of what you want to haul. Other than that, the options for how to set up the base of your adventure pickup are just limited to what level of luxury you want for the interior and which other bells and whistles you need for the rest of the vehicle.

Then, once you’ve settled on (or are building out whichever pickup you currently own) the truck that meets all your anticipated needs while enjoying the great outdoors, you’ll want to explore all the other gear and add-ons to take your pickup truck RV project to the next level. We’ve selected some of the best options out there that won’t (necessarily) break the budget but will still give you a lot of extra functionality and comfort.