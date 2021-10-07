How To Unpack a Box Mattress

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Searching for a new mattress used to be a bit of a pain in the neck. Going out to the store to pick and choose the right one for you, then having to deal with the headache of getting it home. But now, you can skip all of that pain by going online and getting a great mattress delivered to your door in a box. Enter the Serta EZ Tote Mattress, a great mattress in a box at a great low price.

What makes the Serta EZ Tote Mattress so great? Well obviously, it’s the convenience of the box it comes in. This is not a big box that is unwieldy and needs at least two people to deal with. You can wrap your arms around it with ease and haul it into the bedroom of choice. And once it is in there, you will see how convenient this mattress really is.

Now that the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is in your bedroom, you need to get it out of the box and onto your bed frame. Which, again, is incredibly easy. Open up the box and grab the folded-up mattress. Once it is out of there, you just need to let it breathe. It will unfurl on its own and you don’t have to do much. The process is pretty quick all things considered. Go make a sandwich and scroll through your messages. By the time you’re done, chances are good it is ready to go.

Once the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is completed with that process, you are good to go. Lay it out on the bed frame of yours and take it for a spin. Really get in there to see how comfortable it is. How it contours to your body, making it even easier for you to get to bed at night. No more tossing and turning for the right spot. However you like to sleep, this mattress will deliver it for you.

All you really need to do to get the right mattress for you is choose the support level that you prefer. You can go with the softer option, the Gel Memory Foam + SupportSheer Slumber. It has two layers so it is good for you guys that like to sleep on your sides and are dealing with joint pain. Or you can choose the 3 layer Gel Memory Foam + Extra Support Sheep Retreat for more support as you sleep on your back or your chest.

Once you are done checking out how the option you chose feels, you are good to go. Since this is a purchase you make online, you will get 120 days to try out this mattress. And if it doesn’t work for you, you can send it back with no problem at all. Free of charge as well. Not to mention you will get a 10-year warranty for this, so your worries about having to do the mattress shopping process again are basically nonexistent at this point.

Gone are the days where making a new mattress purchase was the bane of your existence. You can go to Serta right now to get the Serta EZ Tote Mattress. Not only is it one of the most comfortable mattresses on the market, but it is also incredibly convenient for you. So pick out the size and firmness that works for you and make sure you get the best sleep possible.

