The Best Ways to Wash All of Your Adventure Gear

With outdoor recreation and adventurous lifestyles reaching new heights of popularity, the amount of gear we need in order to keep up continues to increase. Not only can the gear be expensive, but sometimes, confusing to care for. Can you wash DWR-coated jackets? What’s the best cleaning method for wool?

There’s a pervasive belief that you don’t have to wash adventure gear, or shouldn’t, but if you follow the correct instructions, occasional washing can keep gear lasting longer and performing better.

It might feel counterintuitive to wash your GORE-TEX or throw your down jacket in the laundry, but it is ok and in fact, good for your gear, just as long as you do it the right way. Here are the steps for getting your favorite pieces clean and lasting longer.