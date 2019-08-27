Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Not every expensive computer is worth the investment. The cost rises just because they look nice or have a new-fangled (and probably hyped-up) piece of tech that may not actually amount to much. Trying to find the right computer to handle the rigors of a tech-heavy job is a job in and of itself. HP is one of the best places to find a computer that will do all that it claims to do, while still appealing to both budgets and lovers of cutting-edge tech alike. And right now, HP has the great HP ENVY x360 Laptop – 15t touch laptop on sale today.

The HP ENVY x360 Laptop – 15t touch is both a laptop and a tablet. It has the portability of a tablet and the computing power of a laptop, giving users really the best of both worlds.

What makes the HP ENVY x360 Laptop – 15t touch a really great laptop, outside of the tablet mode, is that it has all the latest processing power to make this machine really sing. There’s plenty of storage power so any work can be done for as long as needed without worrying about running out of space. The internal memory is large enough so the computer won’t start and sputter as it’s being used.

Computing power is all that really matters when it comes down to it, but the accessories make for a great package. The built-in camera is great for video calls, plus there’s an integrated fingerprint reader, so the only person that can access your files and information is you. The battery can also last well over 9 hours,

The HP Envy x360 has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, and the vast majority of reviewers have been really happy with how easy the touchscreen makes the computer to use. Its speed, consistency and reliability earned it plenty of fans, too.

Over at HP, this computer usually goes for $1,030. That’s a great price for how much of a workhorse this thing is. But thanks to the HP Labor Day sale, this computer is now 42% off and it can be purchased for $700. This deal is too good to pass up, whether you need a new laptop for work or play.

Get It: Pick up the HP ENVY x360 Laptop – 15t touch ($700; was $1,030) at HP.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.