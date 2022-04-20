Huckberry Has The Travel Backpack You Need For Your Summer Trips

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the weather is finally warm and getting warmer every day, we can start spending more time outside. Traveling to tropical locale or going out to the woods to hike/camp. And when you do any of those things, you’ll want to do so with the Peak Design 30L Travel Backpack in your life.

The Peak Design 30L Travel Backpack comes from Huckberry so it’s no surprise that you’ll want to have it in your life if you like to spend time outdoors. Huckberry always makes the best gear for men that live an active life. Durability with these items is always high, which is ideal for such a lifestyle.

And the Peak Design 30L Travel Backpack is incredibly durable. It’s made from recycled nylon canvas, which is incredibly tough. You won’t have to worry about this when you’re out there. And it’s weatherproof too, so you can get caught in a surprise rainstorm and be ok, as this won’t let your gear get completely demolished.

There’s also a lot of space in this bad boy which is ideal. Lots of space and pockets and all that so you can organize everything for easy access. You can grab it how you like, holding it with your hands or hooked over your shoulders. Either way, you’ll be comfortable walking around with it.

You won’t regret having the Peak Design 30L Travel Backpack in your life. We love the gear from Huckberry because of how durable and well-made they are. This is no exception to that rule. Pick one of these bad boys up right now so you can travel about with ease wherever you need to go.

Get It: Pick up the Peak Design 30L Travel Backpack ($230) at Huckberry

