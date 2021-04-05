The future of the American truck is looking electric. Over the past few months, we’ve seen more and more news around upcoming battery-powered models from startups like Rivian and Canoo, and established automakers like Jeep. GM is even reviving the Hummer—a notorious gas-guzzler—as a souped-up electric truck, and over the weekend the company revealed more info and photos of the 2024 Hummer SUV. One thing’s clear: This truck is going to be a real beast on the pavement and on the trail.

The top-line specs on the Hummer SUV (there will also be a pickup version) are impressive. When equipped with the optional three-motor Ultium Drive System, the truck will churn out 830 horsepower and be capable of hitting 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. It’ll offer over 300 miles of range, too, according to GM.

It comes with a long list of features that should make it highly capable on the trail. Maneuverability is essential when navigating narrow backcountry roads and 4×4 trails, and the Hummer SUV punches above its weight in that category. It’s available with four-wheel steering and can cut a 35.4-foot turning circle (that’s tighter than the 2021 Chevy Tahoe, which has a turning diameter of 38.1 feet). It can also “Crab Walk,” or move diagonally—ideal for avoiding obstacles, or inching into a tight parking spot.

Plus, the truck’s drive system can channel all of its power into a single wheel if the others lose traction, and GM claims it’s capable of scaling 60-percent inclines and fording streams over two feet deep. If you opt for the Extreme Off-Road package, you’ll get even more trail-ready features, including underbody armor, 35-inch tires, and front and rear cameras for navigating around obstacles.

The interior specs are impressive, too. The truck comes with a four-panel glass roof for excellent visibility, and it’s removable if you want to drive al fresco. It comes with integrated trail mapping in the in-dash navigation system, and once you arrive at your campsite, you’ll definitely appreciate the Hummer’s Power Station generator: It allows you to use up to 3kW of juice to power accessories.

Of course, all that capability doesn’t come cheap: The top-of-the-line Edition 1 model will be the first to go on sale, Car and Driver reports, and it’ll set you back $105,595. Get more information on the new truck (and reserve yours) at the GMC website.

