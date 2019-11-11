Illuminate Your Rooms In Style With This Table Lamp

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





A lamp doesn’t need to be expensive, nor does it need to be some big lug of an item. You can grab a small one that just blends into the background when it isn’t on and doesn’t overpower the sense when it is.

Whatever reason you need a lamp, the Aukey Table Lamp is going to be a smart purchase. It is nice and compact, so it can fit anywhere. Place it on a bedside table to make reading in bed a lot easier, or place it on your desk so you can get some work done without hurting your eyes.

Just because the Aukey Table Lamp is so tiny doesn’t mean it won’t able to light up a room. This is no low-key device; this bad boy can illuminate whatever room it’s in, with ease.

The Aukey Table Lamp has three light modes to work in. Go from bright light, ambient, or soft light glow for whatever you need. Maybe you don’t need it bright to read, but you just need a little bit to get around the room at night. With this, it’s very simple to change between the modes.

Not only is the Aukey Table Lamp really functional and helpful for anyone looking to add some light to their rooms, but it’s also just really stylish too. This doesn’t look like an older style of lamp. It’s a sleek design and it uses an LED light so there’s no worry about replacing a bulb. And it doesn’t just stay with one color for the light. It can rotate through different colors, or you can stop it on whatever color you prefer.

If you buy the Aukey Table Lamp, you will want to buy more to add to the home. They are just so easy to use and so convenient. No muss, no fuss. And it’s really affordable. Right now, Google has this on sale at 57 percent off. So you save that way but you also save with coupon code NOVSAVE19 to take another 20 percent off. For this amazingly low price, you really can’t pass this up.

Get It: Pick up the Aukey Table Lamp ($15 with coupon code NOVSAVE19; was $45) at Google

