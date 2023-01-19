Immerse Yourself at Home With This Platin Surround Sound System

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The big game is right around the corner folks. It’s been a wild Playoffs so far and the showdowns are only gonna get more intense. And when we finally gather around for the Super Bowl, we’re gonna want the best experience around for the biggest game of the year. With the Platin Milan 5.1 Surround Sound System in your home, it’ll be the best experience.

A lot of TVs these days are amazing. They have the best picture quality known to man and they do so in paper-thin packages. But with that lightweight design, a sacrifice had to be made. That sacrifice being built-in audio. You’ll want the Platin Milan 5.1 Surround Sound System to get the same experience we do when we watch TV.

That’s right folks. We got the Platin Milan 5.1 Surround Sound System in our home and it has been an absolute game changer. Coming with 5 speakers and a subwoofer to place around the room with the TV in it, the Bluetooth connection is strong and sturdy. It delivers top-notch audio that will fully immerse you in whatever it is you are watching.

Setup is simple. Place the speakers wherever you want (near an electrical outlet) and plug them in. Once that’s done, you set up the central console and connect it to an app on your phone. From there, you make sure all is working right and then set up the levels to your liking. Once that is done, you will never look back.

Having the Platin Milan 5.1 Surround Sound System in our home has been a godsend. Playing Battlefield 2042 or watching John Wick 3 with this enveloping us in crystal clear audio has been a delight. And it can be a delight you can partake in when you grab one of them from Amazon right now.

Get It: Pick up the Platin Milan 5.1 Surround Sound System ($699; was $899) at Amazon

