Immerse Yourself at Home With This TCL 98″ 4K QLED TV

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are getting mighty close to the big game folks. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and plans are sure to be had. If you are planning on having people over for the big game, you might want to make some upgrades to your home theater setup. If you got the cheddar, then you might want to upgrade to this TCL 98″ 4K QLED TV.

For anyone looking to make electronic upgrades to their home, shopping at Best Buy tends to be a good decision. The selection is deep and the pricing tends to be just right. Just look at the fact that this TCL 98″ 4K QLED TV is available for pickup right now at a price that is, all things considered, a great value for how big this thing is.

Getting the home prepared for the big game is really easy when you got a big TV like this TCL 98″ 4K QLED TV in your home. Look at the size of this thing. It is an absolute unit. You can really get lost in every play of the game when you got something this massive displaying the image for you. And boy oh boy is the image crystal clear.

Clarity is key these days. And clarity is the name of the game with this TV. Not only is it a 4K model (most are these days, let’s be real), but it is made with a QLED screen. That means the image is so much purer and clearer than before. Having a QLED ourselves (not this one), we can say the depth of the image a QLED can provide is out of this world.

Honestly, we wish we could upgrade to this TCL 98″ 4K QLED TV. It’s such a massive screen with crystal clear picture. Add a surround sound setup to this bad boy and you will have a hard time ever leaving the living room. If you can make the leap, do so now so you’re ready to enjoy the Super Bowl like a King.

Get It: Pick up the TCL 98″ 4K QLED TV ($5,000; was $8,500) at Best Buy

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022