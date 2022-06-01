Improve Those Summer Nights With the Wave Hybrid Mattress From Casper

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are fewer things that are as important but are as annoying as shopping for a new mattress. When it’s time to get a new one, it can affect your sleep which just snowballs into so many other problems that you just don’t wanna deal with. But the process is a lot easier when you pick up the Wave Hybrid Mattress from Casper.

Casper is an amazing brand that makes some amazing stuff for the bedroom. Mattresses and pillows and sheets and all that fun stuff. All made at such a high quality that your time at night becomes so much better and more relaxing. We can say that from experience because we got our hands on the Wave Hybrid Mattress.

Right off the bat, the convenience of the Wave Hybrid Mattress is how it comes to you in a box. No pain in the neck delivery of a gigantic, fully formed bed. You take this bad boy to the bedroom, get it out of the box, and let it unfurl. In no time, you got a bed in your frame that delivers out-of-this-world comfort.

Comfort is so high because of the craft from Casper. It’s a layered mattress where each layer brings something unique to the experience. One layer helps align your lower back and lift your waist. One layer helps keep you cool on those hot summer nights. The top layer helps ease you to sleep. And it even has springs to help prevent sinking and let airflow get in there. Hence the hybrid designation.

If you really want to make things even more comfortable, you can add the Snow Tech layer to the mattress. That way if you’re a hot sleeper or can’t get comfortable at night in the summer, this will make the Wave Hybrid Mattress an even more helpful mattress for you.

Having to try out the Wave Hybrid Mattress, we can say from plenty of experience that this has been a godsend to us. You can’t even imagine how comfortable bedtime can be until you try this mattress out. So pick one up now while the getting is good to ride out the rest of the summer in the utmost comfort.

Get It: Pick up the Wave Hybrid Mattress (starting at $1,436; was $1,795) at Casper

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Should You Take a Probiotic? Best Probiotics for Men

The 10 Best Keto Supplements to Kickstart Your Keto Diet

The 14 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!