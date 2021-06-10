Improve Your Fishing Game With A Subscription To MONSTERBASS

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s always a great time to go fishing. And now, with the weather getting warmer, there’s nothing like getting out on the water, tossing a line out there, and getting that bass to bite. Whether you are a rookie or a time-tested veteran, there is nothing wrong with trying to improve your fishing game. And you can do that when you sign up for a subscription to MONSTERBASS.

MONSTERBASS is the premium fishing subscription service that is building a community of anglers who are serious about stepping up their tackle game. . Depending on the subscription level you sign up for, you will get a package every month with some of the best fishing baits, lures and tackle around. The kind of bait that will help you greatly in your quest to hook a big chunky bass on your fishing trips. Whether it’s bass or panfish, the right kind of bait can make or break your success rate on a fishing trip. But bait is not a one size fits all kind of deal. Especially when it comes to bass. Because MONSTERBASS knows that region, season, and color matters when you are choosing your bait. And you won’t have to spend too much time thinking about that with a monthly box sent to your home.

MONSTERBASS is the kind of service that is going to greatly improve your fishing game because of how well put together it is. Each month, the bait is handpicked by a team of expert anglers who live and fish in the region you hail from. When you sign up, you choose the region you are in. And then based on the season and region, your box will reflect the kind of bait you need to hook the bass like it’s no problem at all.

All the bait that comes in a MONSTERBASS box is not just hand-picked from lackluster options. These are the best baits from the best brands. Seeing the kind of bait that comes in a box based on your region and then based on the season is going to help you spend more time on the water, catching more and destroying your personal best! It’s a game-changer for anglers of all levels.

The premium box in the MONSTERBASS shop is the Regional Pro Series, which comes to $36 a month. In that box, you’ll get 8 handpicked bait options based on your region. But there are two other boxes. There’s the National Series for $26 a month, which 6 brand name options that can work in any condition around the country. Then there’s the Multi-Species box for $36 a month that’ll give you options to grab bass and panfish (such as bluegill and the like).

Using MONSTERBASS is as easy as can be. If any issue comes up, which is rare, you will have no issues when reaching out to the customer service team. Customers say that in the industry, no one has better customer service than MONSTERBASS. So when you sign up, you’ll have an easy time no matter what is going on.

It doesn’t make sense for you bass anglers to use any ole kind of bait when you hit the water. MONSTERBASS gets this and is going to make your trips a whole lot more rewarding when you get bait that is chosen specifically for your region and the season you find yourself in. So sign up for a box today and make sure your fishing trips this season are a whole lot more enjoyable right now. Need a great gift for dad or that special someone who loves to fish, but seems to have just about everything? Help them take their tackle and fishing to the next level with a MONSTERBASS gift subscription.

