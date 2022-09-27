Improve Your Gaming Experience With This SSD for PS5 From Western Digital

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Video gaming is pretty wild these days. Who coulda seen the avenues it would go down, how large a single game could become back when we were gobbling up some pellets with a hungry yellow disc? Well, the size of those games have their downsides, that being the space it requires to play these games. And if you got a PS5, then the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe™ SSD for PS5 is here to make things easier.

A PS5 comes with plenty of storage space in it. But for those that really like to game and/or aren’t interested in spending a lot of time organizing your hard drive, it can fill up pretty quick. For us, we had to make some maneuvers to install and play Battlefield 2042 recently. We wish we had the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe™ SSD for PS5 before we did all of that.

When it comes to storage on this console, you could plug in an external hard drive to store some games on it. But you can’t play the game straight off of that hard drive. With the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe™ SSD for PS5, you can make the whole process so streamlined. That’s because, you guessed it, you can play games right off of it for more convenience in your life.

Another thing that makes this so impressive is how simple it all is. How much power it’s got without overheating. It’s seamless and that power is kept in check with the Heatsink design. That way it doesn’t get too hot and break itself when the game is testing the limits of that console.

Having the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe™ SSD for PS5 in our life has made things so much easier. Being able to worry less about dealing with storage on our console means we can just kick back and relax with some gaming when we need it. So pick up the size that works best for you (1TB or 2TB) to make your PS5 playing life so much more streamlined.

