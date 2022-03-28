Improve Your Home Security With This Wyze Cam

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Keeping our homes safe is one of the most important things we can do. All the money we spend on the place, we don’t wanna deal with some clowns breaking in and stealing our stuff. That’s why we need to take measures to prevent issues like that. Measures like picking up the Wyze Cam from Amazon today.

Having a camera set up in your home can be a big deterrent for theft and the like. Just knowing that someone is watching and recording can make any prospective thief balk at the act. And the Wyze Cam is a great camera to have in the home for many reasons, one of them being that it is motion activated.

Instead of having the Wyze Cam run all day and night, it will only turn on when motion is detected. Motion that you can keep track of from a distance since this can connect to an app on your phone which allows you to watch the camera at all times.

Another benefit of the app connectivity is that it can allow you to speak through the camera, spooking anyone loitering about or letting someone that’s waiting for you to know you’ll be a minute. Not to mention the siren feature too. With the weather-resistant design and the night vision mode, this camera can capture some strong imagery at all points of the day.

Having the Wyze Cam is the kind of thing every home should have. Maybe even more than one so you can get all sorts of angles around the house. You can be off at work or a social event and be able to keep track of all your stuff so there are no surprises at the end of the night. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Wyze Cam ($50; was $53) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!