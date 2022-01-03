Improve Your Home Theater With the Bose TV Soundbar

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of us may have gotten a new TV this holiday season, as a gift or just a pickup during one of the many sales that dominated the holiday season. And if you are one of those new TV owners, you will want to upgrade your sound. Which you can do with ease when you pick up this Bose TV Soundbar.

Many TV’s these days may come with the kind of picture that’ll blow your hair back, but leave a lot to be desired with the sound. They’re just too thin to come packed with a hefty sound system. That’s why there’s the Bose TV Soundbar. You can just hook this up to the TV and get theater-quality sound with ease.

When we say that setup is easy, we mean it. All you gotta do is hook it up to your TV with an optical cable or an HDMI wire and you’re good to go. From here on out, the dialogue that’s hard to hear becomes crystal clear. That’s just what happens when you get your audio from Bose.

Not only can you hook the Bose TV Soundbar to your TV to make all your devices sound so much better, but you can wirelessly connect phones and such to it via Bluetooth so you can use it to stream podcasts or music or whatever you desire. This makes life so much easier when you’re in the house looking for some entertainment.

With the new TV in our homes, we have already greatly improved our picture quality. With the Bose TV Soundbar, we can equal that jump in picture quality in the sound department. All you gotta do is pick it up from Amazon right now and enjoy all your programs with a more immersive experience than ever before.

Get It: Pick up the Bose TV Soundbar ($279) at Amazon

