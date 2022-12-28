Improve Your Kitchen This New Year With The J.A. Henckles Cutlery Set

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays just came and went in the blink of an eye. We all got loads of good gifts under our trees this year. But we couldn’t possibly get everything we wanted. If you were looking for some new upgrades to your kitchen but didn’t get any, you can get something like the J.A. Henckles International Solution 12-Pc. Cutlery Set at Macy’s right now.

Macy’s is having a hell of a sale to ring in the New Year. Discounts galore on all sorts of goodies. Prices on the deep bench of goods are always more than fair at Macy’s. But that pricing is even better right now. When you can get the J.A. Henckles Cutlery Set for this price, you should act while you can.

With the J.A. Henckles Cutlery Set, you will get quite the upgrade to your kitchen. Slicing up your meals will be easier than ever. Made from supremely high-end stainless steel and sharpened to a high sheen, these are more than worth the price of admission, even before the sale.

In this set, you will get 4 6″ steak knives, a 3″ paring knife, a 5″ serrated knife, an 8″ chef’s knife, a 9″ sharpening steel, kitchen shears, and a hardwood block. With that kind of variety in your life, you will never be lacking in your meal prep again when it comes to slicing and dicing. It’ll renew your love for cooking a meal by hand.

For those looking for a good knife-centric upgrade to their kitchen, this J.A. Henckles International Solution 12-Pc. Cutlery Set is for you. Head on over to Macy’s right now while this big ole sale is going on and pick up a set while you can. Your kitchen demands it.

Get It: Pick up the J.A. Henckles International Solution 12-Pc. Cutlery Set ($110; was $184) at Macy’s

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022