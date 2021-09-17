Improve Your Kitchen With the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Want to make preparing meals at home a lot more convenient? Then you need to add the right gear to your kitchen to streamline everything. Maybe even upgrade some old equipment. Whether you’re upgrading or looking to get one for the first time, you can’t go wrong with picking up the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker.

The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker is going to make cooking your meals as easy as can be. We managed to get our hands on one and we made a chicken meal that was so delicious and done without breaking a sweat that we could barely believe it. You should definitely add it to your kitchen right now.

What makes the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker so great is wide-ranging. For one, there are over 300 presets on this bad boy to help you cook whatever you want in there with ease. Not to mention that it weighs everything to cook it at the right pressure for the right time. And when the meal is done, it’ll automatically release the steam for a safer experience.

Even better is that the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker can connect to the web and get automatic updates. Because this piece of equipment may be great now, but it’ll only get better over time. Especially since it connects to an app to give you recipes and how-to videos that’ll make you a better chef than ever.

Right now is the perfect time to get the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker. Because the holidays are going to come upon us in no time and you’ll want to make those holiday meals go as smoothly as possible. So pick one of these bad boys up right now to make that kitchen as efficient as humanly possible.

