Improve Your Mood With This Light Therapy Lamp

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Even if we are living our best lives, sometimes the mood can just turn sour. It happens to the best of us. Some nonsense crops up in the day that just saps our souls. Especially now that people spend so much more time indoors, we don’t get as much sunlight as we need. That certainly affects our moods. This is where the Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp comes into play.

The Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp is going to be a big boon to the lives of anyone that picks it up. We may not be able to get out from the 4 walls that keep us trapped all day, but the light from this lamp can absolutely help replenish our bodies with the UV rays we need to bolster our mood.

How does the Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp do that? Simple. The light that comes from it helps give our bodies the necessary 10,000 LUX of brightness it needs to avoid the downswing in mood that comes with lack of sunlight. And from there, your mood will improve as well as your sleep patterns and mental acuity.

While this lamp is out here giving you guys the mood-boosting help you need, it’s doing it for a long time. There’s no worry about having to replace this anytime soon because it’s gonna give you 50,000 hours of usage. That’s a lot of time under a lamp that helps recreate the feeling of the sun at noon.

The Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp is a winner folks. It’s not just that it’s effective and long-lasting, but it’s incredibly affordable. For this great low price, you get help boosting your mood when the days just aren’t feeling right. So pick one of these up now and enjoy a better mood in no time. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp ($24) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The 7 Best Body Fat Scales for Men

Top-of-the-Line Japanese Knives to Elevate Your Knife Skills

The 17 Best Gym Bags for Men: A Buyer’s Guide