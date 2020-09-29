Indian Motorcycle Releases a New Mini E-Bike For Kids

Do you want your kid to ride the coolest bike on the block? If so, this latest announcement from Indian Motorcycles should pique your interest.

For the first time in their 119-year history, the legendary American motorcycle maker will be producing an e-bike specifically for kids––the eFTR Jr. Perfect for introducing kids to two-wheels, the eFTR Jr. is a mini-replica of Indian Motorcycle’s American Flat Track championship-winning FTR750.

Beyond the dynamic styling, this mini-bike features two ride modes––low and high––with the former reaching speeds of 10 mph and the latter hitting 15 mph. With a seat height of 23.5 inches, and a maximum weight of 175 pounds, the eFTR Jr can accommodate riders eight years and older when in low mode, and 13 and over in high mode.

The bike’s telescopic front forks and mono-shock rear suspension provide a smooth ride, while the bike’s rugged steel frame provides a durable structure for beginning riders. The eFTR Jr’s dual-disc brakes also offer premium stopping power for increased control and rider confidence.

“Whether it was a father, mother, uncle or family friend, most motorcyclists have fond memories of the person that introduced them to riding, and that’s the spirit behind the eFTR Jr,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. “We wanted our first youth offering to be electric to provide a safe, simplistic and clean form of motorcycling for children, all wrapped up in the signature look of the FTR750. The eFTR Jr can kickstart a lifetime of riding memories for the whole family.”

Indian Motorcycle teamed up with Razor USA to design the eFTR Jr. using Razor’s trusted electric powertrain. The 36-volt rechargeable battery will run for 140 minutes in low mode and 65 minutes in high mode.

Of course, safety is paramount when it comes to young riders. To keep your junior rider safe, Indian Motorcycle is also releasing a brand-new line of protective youth apparel, including an eFTR Jr helmet, body armor, gloves, and an Indian Motorcycle Racing replica jersey.

Manufactured by Razor USA, the eFTR Jr is available online at IndianMotorcycle.com and Indian Motorcycle dealerships throughout US and Canada for $749.99 (USD) and $999.99 (CAD).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!