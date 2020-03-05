Indian Motorcycle’s 2020 Scout Bobber Sixty Is an Ideal Starter Bike

Today, Indian Motorcycle unveiled an entry-level bike made for urban commuting and boardwalk cruising. With a minimalist design and stripped-down, blacked-out silhouette, the Scout Bobber Sixty is sure to turn heads no matter where it’s ridden. Perhaps best of all: It starts at less than $9K.

That’s a welcome breath of fresh air. Motorcycling has had a particularly hard time attracting new enthusiasts in the 21st century. And there are plenty who believe the biggest reason is the starting price. The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is approachable, affordable, and super-cool. Is this the bike that sends a jolt into a sputtering industry? Let’s hope so.

Minimalist but Modern

The Bobber Sixty is a pared down version of Indian’s popular entry-level Scout Sixty cruiser. It sports a manageable 78-horsepower, 999cc engine. That’s big enough to provide plenty of traffic-busting torque and highway-friendly speed, but small enough for most any rider to handle. With a light curb weight, nimble handling, and low center of gravity, the bike should appeal to riders of all sizes. Its short, “bobbed” fenders and aggressive riding position make it an ideal commuter bike; the luggage capacity also means you can hit the open road for weekend trips.

Indian Motorcycle is, technically, America’s oldest operating motorcycle company. The legendary brand’s rebirth in 2014 under the umbrella of powersports giant Polaris has been a revelation.

Purists love Indian’s old-school design, while performance geeks rave about their bikes’ power and handling. The company is giving Harley-Davidson a serious run for its money in the Cruiser segment. And this new entry-level bike? It’s a fantastic way to introduce new riders to a legendary American heritage motorcycle brand.

[from $8,999; indianmotorcycle.com]

