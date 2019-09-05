



The iconic Indian Scout turns 100 this year, and Indian is celebrating by releasing not just one, but two brand new motorcycles. The first is a limited-edition 100th Anniversary Scout, and the second is the Scout Bobber Twenty. Both pay homage to a bike that helped make Indian into a legendary brand among American motorcycle riders.

“The Indian Scout has stood the test of time as one of the most influential, iconic and recognizable motorcycles in the world,” Reid Wilson, vice president for Indian Motorcycle, said in a press release. “100 years is an incredibly special milestone, and it made perfect sense to honor Scout’s history and legacy with these two heritage-inspired 2020 models.”

First, a little history: The original Scout was released in 1919 as a 1920 model. It was designed by Charles Franklin, an accomplished moto racer and bike designer, and the Scout quickly rose to prominence among American riders thanks to its innovative engine design. It was powered by a V-twin with a geared primary drive—the first American bike to offer such a setup. The original 1919 model was later developed into the 101 Scout, which is widely considered the best motorcycle Indian ever made.

That’s quite a legacy, and the two new bikes are an attempt to update it for the 21st century. The 100th Anniversary Scout is aimed squarely at collectors, since only 750 of these bikes will be produced. Its throwback styling includes a gold-trim-on-red paint scheme and a color-matched 100th anniversary badge that harkens back to the original Scout. It comes with a tan leather saddle seat, black wire wheels, beach bars, a luggage rack, and chrome accents, retailing for $15,999.

The Bobber Twenty offers up a more modern aggro look, though it’s still inspired by the original Scout, too. It’s available in three different colors (Thunder Black, Sagebrush Smoke, and Burnished Metallic), and comes with lots of matte black finishes throughout. You can get it with 10-inch ape hanger handlebars, and it sports wire wheels and a floating saddle for extra comfort. It’ll set you back $11,999 for a model without anti-lock brakes (ABS) and $12,899 for a bike equipped with ABS.

Indian hasn’t released the full technical specs on these two bikes yet, and there are a few performance upgrades in the works. The 2020 Scout lineup will feature new exhaust and muffler options, including a 2-into-1 full exhaust system and a stage 1 shorty slip-on muffler kit. The company claims this will increase horsepower by over 10 percent. All 2020 Scout models will get an improved brake system, too.

What’s more, Indian is releasing several new touring accessories for Scout bikes. All these new models and parts are arriving in dealerships now, and you can get more info and find a dealer at the link below.