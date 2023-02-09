Ineos Grenadier First Drive: Don’t Call It a Throwback

After years of eager anticipation, Ineos recently invited select media for a first drive in the all-new Grenadier, a modern analog 4×4 SUV. If you don’t recognize the name Ineos, that’s because it’s a new automotive manufacturer operating under the umbrella of a global petrochemical company (which also has an eponymous cycling team). Unavoidable similarities to Land Rover’s erstwhile Defender make the Grenadier immediately unique in the modern age of increasingly complex, computerized four-wheelers.

That unique appeal presents off-roading and overlanding enthusiasts with a quandary, though: Why shell out for retro style combined with old-school capability and modern tech when a 25-year-old Toyota or Defender with an aftermarket Apple CarPlay head unit might do the trick?

Ineos unabashedly admits that founder and CEO Jim Ratcliffe originally conceived of the Grenadier a few beers deep in a Belgravia, London, pub called—surprise, surprise—The Grenadier. After repeated delays and around $1.8 billion later, Ineos debuted the SUV by way of a massive expedition through the Scottish Highlands and pastoral English countryside, where mud, rocks, bomb holes, and river crossings might best show off the Grenadier’s immense capabilities.

But first, the basics. To help reduce development cost and time, Ineos sourced powertrain components from the best in the biz: a pair of turbocharged inline-sixes from BMW, one gasoline and one diesel, plus ZF’s excellent eight-speed torque converter automatic and a true two-speed transfer case from Tremec equipped with a manually locking center differential. Carraro solid axles front and rear also house optional electronically locking differentials, engaged via immensely satisfying switchgear on the rugged, simple dash and ceiling.