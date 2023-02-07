The Rolex 24 at Daytona Brings Hybrid Power to the Front of the Pack

The origins of 24 Hours of Daytona—America’s greatest road-racing endurance challenge—date back to primitive land speed records set on the hard-packed shore of Daytona Beach, two thirds of the way up the Florida peninsula’s eastern coast. Back in 1935, British pioneer Malcolm Campbell MBE logged an unfathomable two-way flying mile average speed of 276.82 miles per hour behind the wheel of his 2,300-horsepower “Blue Bird” shod in tires made of silk to combat the destructive sand. By 1966, a massive banked track only four miles off the beach hosted a 24-hour endurance challenge that, in terms of raw speed and duration, inaugurated a new era of motorsport in North America.

This year, the Rolex 24 at Daytona (its official sponsored moniker) introduced a new technological era for global endurance racing with the LMDh class, which combines Le Mans and Daytona prototype regulations in a new hybrid chassis with entries from Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, and BMW. The rest of the field—61 cars in total—ran the gamut from LMP2 and LMP3s to the production-based Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Chevrolets, Mercedes-AMGs, and Aston Martins duking out a full afternoon, night, and morning of racing in the GT classes.

Just walking into the Daytona International Speedway is an experience unto itself, though as a guest of Rolex, I began the first day by dipping under the track in a brand new blacked-out Cadillac Escalade before taking a slow cruise through the infield packed with motorhomes, tents, and grill pits ahead of the race’s 1:40 p.m. start time.

My introduction to the circuit itself came courtesy of a hot lap in the passenger seat of a Lamborghini Huracan STO driven by Michelle Gatting, one of two so-called “Iron Dames” racing in GTD-class Lambos at Daytona, who were recruited on race day to put the fear of god into journalists and lucky VIPs. The words of former F1 driver Romain Grosjean, now himself a Lamborghini factory endurance racer whom I spoke with before the race, flitted through my mind as Gatting pushed the STO to maybe 7/10ths, slamming through the tight turns and screaming along massive banked walls of this historic high-speed superspeedway.