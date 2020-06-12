Instantly Look Better On Zoom Calls With This Take Anywhere Ring Light

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Been having to do a lot of video conferences while you’re working from home? Lots of people have had to do that. One thing about video conferencing is that your lighting may not be the most flattering to you. If you want to look good during work, you should pick up the Gemwon Ring Light.

There’s a reason why movies and TV shows have extensive lighting setups to film the actors. It’s to make them look as flattering as possible. You don’t need such a crazy setup, but the Gemwon Ring Light does a similar thing.

Using LED light, the Gemwon Ring Light helps make your skin look stereoscopic and clear. Your skin will look ready to spend time in front of a camera. But it isn’t just one level there. You can alter the settings to make it work for your living situation and your facial features.

You can change the brightness levels with the Gemwon Ring Light. There’s a good deal of brightness settings, coming in at a whopping 10 levels. But that’s not all. There are 3 different light types as well, so you can alter the look to the best of your ability for a video chat.

The Gemwon Ring Light is pretty convenient too. It’s small and compact for as bright as it can be. The LED lights are real energy saving, so you don’t have to worry about it overloading. And you can charge it anywhere you need it since it can be charged in a USB port.

When you turn the Gemwon Ring Light, your video conferencing calls will go a lot smoother. Even if nobody really mentions it, they will (sub)consciously think you’re looking a lot better and more professional. This situation may not come to an end anytime soon. So pick this up while you can still get it discounted.

