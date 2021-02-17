We’ve truly reached a golden age for insulated water bottles. Whether you want to sip on steaming hot coffee throughout the entire day or preserve an ice-cold cocktail for a summer tailgate, there are more options than ever before.

But with so many choices, it can be hard to select the best bottle for your needs. This guide is a good place to start: We rounded up seven of the best insulated beverage bottles on the market. From your daily commute to the weekend campfire, these insulated water bottles will keep your beverage at the optimal temperature all day (or all night) long.

Thermos Stainless King Drink Bottle 24 oz

Founded in 1904, Thermos developed the original insulated beverage container, and the company brings well over a century of experience to regulating beverage temperatures. The Stainless King is the latest in a long, proud lineage of insulated Thermos bottles. The vacuum-insulated technology in this bottle can keep coffee hot for 18 hours, while ice water stays cold for a full 24. Additionally, the push-button lid makes for easy sipping and the smooth flow spout ensures you won’t scald yourself with your morning cup of joe.

[$33; thermos.com]

Klean Kanteen Insulated TKPro 32 oz

Good design is hard to beat, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with the TKPro. Its double-wall vacuum insulation and innovative internal thread design results in unbeatable thermal regulation––it’s rated to keep liquids hot for 38 hours and cold for up to 100. The polished kitchen-grade stainless steel prevents flavor retention, the 360 degree pour-through cap allows for drip-free pouring from all angles, and the chip-resistant outer coating is extra durable, too. Added bonus: It includes an integrated double-wall stainless steel 10 oz cup––perfect sipping drinks around the campground, beach, or park.

[$40; kleankanteen.com]

Yeti Rambler One Gallon Jug

When you need to keep a whole crowd hydrated or caffeinated, grab this hefty jug from Yeti. Although best known for its beloved line of coolers, the company’s insulated water bottles are top contenders, too. The Rambler is made from puncture-resistant stainless steel and features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep beverages hot or cold for hours, and the built-in handle makes it easy to lug around. Keeping it clean is a snap, too: Just toss it in the dishwasher.

[$130; yeti.com]

United by Blue Insulated Steel Water Bottle

Some bottles are fit for day at the office, and others are more at home around the campsite. This bottle from United by Blue falls into that latter category. It’s available in multiple sizes and with several outdoor-themed graphics, so you can show a little personality on your beverage container. The braided paracord with a side-release handle makes toting this bottle on your pack a cinch, and it even helps the environment: For each product purchased, United by Blue removes a pound of trash from the ocean––totaling over 3.5 million pounds so far.

[$32; unitedbyblue.com]

Hydro Flask 21 oz Lightweight Standard Mouth Trail Series

If you’ve spent any time traveling in the backcountry, you know the importance of eliminating excess weight. At less than 10 oz, this trail-ready bottle from Hydro Flask is built with backpackers and trail junkies in mind. It’s rated to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12, and the sizing is just right, too: With its slim profile, it’s ideal for stashing in a side pocket, and its narrow mouth opening is perfect for grabbing a sip without skipping a step.

[$40; hydroflask.com]

Camelback Podium Dirt Series Chill 21 oz

Camelbak is bringing insulated water bottles to the cycling world. Optimized to fit into a bike’s bottle cage, the insulated Podium Dirt Series Chill provides riders with a refreshing blast of cold hydration. Mountain bikers will appreciate the integrated mud cap, which keeps trail dirt at bay, and the high-flow self sealing jet valve makes it super easy to grab a quick squirt and get back to riding.

[$17; camelbak.com]

Pelican 32 oz Bottle

Pelican specializes in durable gear that’s built to take a beating, and this insulated bottle is no exception. Available in three sizes (18, 32, and 64 oz) this bottle is made with kitchen-grade stainless steel, a spill-proof lid that doubles as a handle, a powder-coated exterior for added grip, and a rubberized base to prevent slippage and increase durability.

[$30; pelican.com]

