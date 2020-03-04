It’s National Sleep Month—Treat Your Bed To Fresh Bedding

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

March is National Sleep Month. It’s the toughest month of the year for sleep, too. The sun stays up later every evening, making it seem earlier than it really is. So we tend to go to bed later. And that same sun shoots through the blinds a bit earlier each morning, waking us up sooner than the day before. It wreaks havoc on our circadian rhythm. And with Daylight Savings starting on March 8? Fuggedaboutit. Our sleep fitness is screwed.

But there are steps you can take to ensure you get a solid, restful night’s sleep each and every night, even in the spring. First and foremost is to make sure you have the right mattress and the right bedding. If you’re comfortable, ensconced in your cocoon, you’ll get better rest—and faster recovery from your workouts.

Eight Sleep for National Sleep Month

Eight Sleep is one of our favorite mattress-in-a-box companies. Its Pod is not just comfortable, it’s also one of the most high-tech mattresses on the market, with heating as well as cooling functions and dual-sided controls. Even couples can dial in their preferred sleeping temperatures. Plus, the Eight Sleep app lets you track your sleep and syncs with fitness apps.

Just in time for National Sleep Month, Eight Sleep has released a new line of bedding and sleep accessories designed to make your bed a true cocoon of comfort. And they’re great whether you own the Pod or not.

By way of introduction, Eight Sleep has introduced two awesome deals for this new line of accessories. With the code AFF10, you can get 10 percent off all Eight Sleep accessories. Even better, if you buy the amazing, high-tech Eight Sleep Pod mattress, you can take 20 percent off all Eight Sleep accessories with the code ACCESS20.

Ready to stare down National Sleep Month like a boss? Here are a few of our favorite Eight Sleep accessories to choose from. But don’t forget The Pod, and take 20 percent off your purchase with the code ACCESS20.

