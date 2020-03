The Carbon Air Pillow GET IT!

Premium carbon-infused foam meets a proprietary phase-change material to absorb and dissipate heat away from the body. Its air ventilation system, encased in a high-quality Tencel mesh cover, increases airflow and breathability. This standard-sized pillow is ideal for hot sleepers.

Get It: Save 20% on the Carbon Air Pillow ($150; two-pack, $265) at Sleep Eight

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!