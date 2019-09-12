Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Okay, we admit it: We feel a bit ridiculous getting this excited about a trash can. But we’re not the only ones. This simplehuman kitchen trash can gets nearly 400 five-star reviews—out of about 420—on Bed Bath and Beyond. Folks are calling it “the Cadillac of trash cans!” And right now it’s on sale starting at $115. So yeah, we’re pretty psyched about it.

The space-efficient design of the simplehuman 45-liter Rim Step Trash Can lets you store it up against a wall or in a broom closet, clean out of sight. Its rectangular shape is aesthetically pleasing; there’s nothing flashy or funky about this can. And that’s just what we want from a trash can; we don’t want to see it, we don’t even want to know it’s there—until we need it.

And even when we do need it, we don’t want to touch it. That’s why we’re glad the strong, wide steel pedal is engineered to last for more than 150,000 steps. And it closes silently, instead of slamming shut.

Our favorite feature is the sneaky, built-in pocket that’s perfect for storing replacement bags. The code M liners literally store and dispense inside the can. They’re not included but you can pick them up at BB&B as well from just $9 a box. And they’re so easy to replace.

Aesthetic Design, Flawless Execution

The design is pretty clever. The liner rim flips up for a quick and easy change, then closes over the liner to hold it in place—and out of sight. That means no more bag hems hanging over the side of our trash can. Plus, the rim holds the liner in place, so there’s no need for an inner bucket. In fact, now there’s 25 percent more room in the can for trash! (for the record, 45 liters translates to about 12 gallons.) The interior of the can is designed for easy cleaning with rounded corners and smooth, wipeable surfaces.

The simplehuman 45-liter Step Can is made of stainless steel, so if it does by chance get smudged or dirty, it cleans right up. It measures 15.9″ W x 13.3″ D x 25.8″ H. So it’s small enough to fit most anywhere. And right now you can save 11 percent on it at Bed Bath and Beyond. And it comes with a remarkable 10-year manufacturer’s warranty. It’s available in six finishes: white, rose, black, brass, dark bronze, and stainless steel silver.

Get It: Save 11% on the simplehuman 45-liter Rim Step Trash Can ($115 plus free shipping) at Bed Bath and Beyond

