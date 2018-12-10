Like Paul Newman and Rolex, the storied relationship between James Bond and Aston Martin is one of cinematic legend. Aston Martin cars have starred alongside Bond in 13 of the 25 films, including Spectre, which saw Aston Martin for the first time ever create a unique one-off super car for Bond: the DB10. The relationship continues with the 25th Bond entry, No Time To Die, which will have these 4 Aston Martin cars featured in it.

While all 10 editions of the bespoke concept vehicles were engineered by Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman solely for the film, the DB10 offers a glimpse into what the future design direction will be for one of the world’s top luxury performance marques.

Here’s a look back at 007’s most memorable moments in sheet metal.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!