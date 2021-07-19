Momoa's Motos
Vintage Choppers and Electric Motorcycles: Jason Momoa’s Harley-Davidson Collection Is a Marvel
Jason Momoa. To know him is to love him—and his obsession with vintage Harley-Davidson choppers. The actor has a penchant for all things that go vroom (as evidenced by his Instagram). “I hoard everything when it comes to bikes and trucks and cars,” he says in his July/August cover story.
While touring his temporary Toronto digs, and later feasting on tomahawk rib-eyes, Momoa waxed poetic on Harley-Davidson. He’s got ’36, ’37, and ’39 knuckleheads parked on the grounds. “Those are just my choppers. My other bikes are on the way here,” he admits. “I love them all—knuckles, pans, shovels. They’re all different, they all sound great, and they’re all fucking awesome.”
His infatuation isn’t singular. Momoa’s a “gas and oil guy,” he admits, while sharing a photo of an antique Land Rover he just locked down by trading for two bikes from his collection.
But there’s something to be said about the guttural sound “when you kickstart the bike and the motor growls right back at you,” he says. We agree, but times are changing and Momoa, who regularly steamrolls A-list buddies for posing with plastic single-use water bottles, is all about making choices that benefit the planet. Naturally, he’s edging into electric.
“A lot of my trucks have been converted into e-vehicles,” he says. “I run solar power, and I love Harley’s electric LiveWire. You twist the throttle and jump to 100 miles an hour in three or four seconds. It’s a whole different sport, and there ain’t nothin’ about it except—bravo!”
We took a look at some favorites from Momoa’s Harley collection, which spans from the early 1900s to modern day. “I feel like I’m in a time capsule,” Momoa says of his draw to hundred-year-old bikes. “The artistry is so simple and clean.”
1916 MODEL J
“I love the history of motorcycle racing. Riding at 100 miles an hour on a board tracker with a little bobbly frame—one fall and you’re getting impaled.”
1936 KNUCKLEHEAD
“I appreciate the artists who build and work on them. Also, knuckleheads and panheads are pretty simple bikes—they’re not too difficult to work on.”
1956 PANHEAD
“Mabel was the first bike I ever had. She was a ’56 panhead with a ’48 front end. I named her after my grandmother.”
2020 LIVEWIRE
“I’ve put the most hardcore bikers on this electric motorcycle. Guys who are, like, no way—and they come back smiling like little kids.”
2021 PAN AMERICA
“I finally have a motorcycle that I can use to combine my passion for the outdoors with the freedom of riding and my favorite brand.”
