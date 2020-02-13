When it comes to motorcycles, Jason Momoa is a major fan. The Aquaman and Dune star has a collection of bikes, including the motorcycle he used in the 2014 film The Road to Paloma, Momoa’s feature directorial debut. True to form, Momoa even pulled up on his black Harley-Davidson to kick off his December 2018 Men’s Journal cover story.

Momoa now has a new look to one of his rides to show off, as he added a custom “flexi sidecar” to his Harley-Davidson JD. Momoa shared a photo of the motorcycle on his Instagram page and shouted out photographer Dean Chooch Landry, who takes pictures using old cameras to give his photos a vintage look. Momoa also gave some love to the artists who helped design the sidecar, as well as the “Frozen Few,” a group that rides their motorcycles on snow and ice that Momoa has ridden with.

Here’s a look at Momoa’s bike and the new design:

Momoa recently took that bike out with the “CrAzY EiGhTs” group of the Frozen Few, earning the number “88” from the group because “he’s twice as Crazy.”

Momoa shared a look at the snow ride on his Instagram page as well:

Here’s another look at Momoa on his Harley Davidson:

