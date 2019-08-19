Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Looking for a great pair of wireless headphones for jogging, running, or cycling? They need to be durable, sweat-proof, secure and most importantly, provide uninterrupted, high-quality sound. The Jaybird RUN True Wireless Headphones are some of the best and most durable headphones for anyone that’s always moving—and better yet, they’re on sale.

They will fit easily in the ear, no matter the ear, thanks to the interchangeable tips. Sweat, rain or any sort of moisture will be no issue for these bad boys as they are made to be waterproof, standing up to the elements that can occur during any workout. Better yet, the comfort tip is designed to feel so light, we won’t be surprised if we forget we’re even wearing them (if we don’t have music blasting through them, of course).

What is great about the Jaybird RUN True Wireless Headphones is that there is an easy setup to customize the audio levels. These headphones come with an app that they can connect to so that the lows, highs, and mids of the headphones can be altered to each user’s preference. Like heavy metal or rap? Change those levels to make them sound even better. Don’t worry about accidentally leaving them in a gym bag, either—the app has a “find my headphones” feature that will make tracking them down way less of a headache.

A full charge will allow for 4 consecutive hours of use. But they come with a tiny, portable charge case that can charge the headphones fully 2 times if needed. And if the battery dies on the run, a speedy 5-minute charge will allow for an hour of usage.

The Jaybird RUN True Wireless Headphones are made for use on the run but are also perfect for any situation. Don’t be the guy who blasts his music on the train or at the office. Pick these up while they’re still marked down—with a price that low, they won’t be in stock for long.

Get It: Pick up the Jaybird RUN True Wireless Headphones (starting at $115; was $180) at Amazon.

