Gear News: Vuarnet Releases Classic Jeff Bridges ‘The Dude’ Sunglasses





Jeff Bridges’ classic Vuarnet shades, which he wore in the cult classic film The Big Lebowski, are making a comeback, as Vuarnet has recently released their signature “03 The Dude” sunglasses. (And the Dude, along with his jelly sandals and cardigan, will be featured this Sunday in a Stella Artois Super Bowl commercial.)

ASN spoke with Vuarnet about their relationship with Bridges and they said, “It’s organic and originated in the ’90s – at the time of the making of this blockbuster hit.”

You can buy the classic Vuarnet 03 style in the original color worn by Bridges as well as eight new colorways, starting at $220.

