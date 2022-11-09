1. Crossrope Get Strong Jump Rope Set Get It

For those looking to build strength, the Crossrope Get Strong set offers a great alternative (or complement) to traditional resistance training. Users will get their muscles burning with two swappable weighted ropes, while an enclosed bearing system makes for fast and consistent spinning. The set also features carefully designed ergonomic handles, an easy-to-use latch design for swapping out ropes, and an accompanying app with over 1000 jump rope and bodyweight workouts. The ropes are available in several lengths, so you can get a set that matches your height.

[$169; crossrope.com]

