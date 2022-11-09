6. Rogue SR-2 Speed Rope 3.0 Get It

This speed rope from Rogue has been carefully designed with premium materials for maximum performance. The handles are made from aircraft-grade aluminum, and they’re paired with a 10-foot speed cable (you can cut it shorter if you prefer). The 3.0 version has been enhanced with an oil-filled bearing swivel system, a lightweight anodized aluminum head, and tapered handles with a fine knurled grip.

[$47; roguefitness.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!