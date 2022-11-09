7. Rx Drag Rope Get It

Whereas many jump ropes are designed for speed, the Drag Rope from Rx is the opposite. Designed to increase the intensity and challenge of your workout, it creates high drag due to the combination of its thick woven polypropylene rope and the lack of bearings or swiveling handles. The rope generates constant air resistance that requires increased energy output, which means it delivers a brutal workout.

[$37; rxsmartgear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!